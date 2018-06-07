Police: Gas poured on floor, items stolen in burglary

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man poured gas on a woman’s floor and destroyed her property, police say.

A sworn statement from officers says that after 6 p.m. on May 28, Kevin Guynn, 42, went into a house in the 1000 block of West Tuttle St. while the woman was gone and began damaging things. It says she came home to find ceramic figures, a bag of clothes and pictures from the walls stolen.

Police say Guynn also poured paint and gas in several rooms of the house and cut pieces of the woman’s clothing. The statement says a number of things in the house were left broken.

Officers say Guynn told the woman when she returned home after 10 p.m. that he did it “because she didn’t love him”. He then hopped over a backyard fence to leave the scene as a neighbor approached.

The woman told police she left several windows open, but locked all doors in the house before leaving in the evening.

Guynn is charged with residential burglary. His bond is set at $50,000 in Macon County.