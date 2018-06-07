Team work credited for making road projects possible

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A large chunk of the money designated for downstate road projects is coming to Decatur.

This week two projects were at the forefront. One is a $25 million overpass at Brush College Road and Fairies Parkway. On Thursday, a second project, the first leg of a bypass on the northeast side of Decatur near Progress City.

Working together is the theme for both projects. Republican and Democratic lawmakers put up a bipartisan effort last week in the legislature in crafting a budget. Labor and business joined forces as did the city of Decatur and Macon County. Combined it led to the state awarding the money Decatur needed.

“IDOT told us this is one of the strongest bids they’ve ever seen,” said State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet. “This is the single largest award in all of downstate Illinois.”

“When Democrats and Republicans put their partisanship aside you can get some things done that are good for people. In this case good for the city of Decatur, “according to State Senator Andy Manar. “This project is going to result in more employment. It’s going to result in more investment.

County engineer Bruce Bird says the first segment of the beltway project will cost $3 million. With the entire first phase out to the area of the Decatur airport costing $180 million.

While work is starting on the beltway project construction on the overpass will break ground in 2020.