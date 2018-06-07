Opioid pills seized in drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized opioids in a Bloomington-area drug bust.

Officers say they stopped Shelia Benson, 57, on Tuesday and found 106 hydrocodone pills, along with 18 tramadol pills. The drugs carried a street value of almost $1,000 in total.

A press release says police also recovered evidence of drug distribution.

Benson faces two charges, including one for manufacture/delivery of drug. She is behind bars in the McLean County Jail.