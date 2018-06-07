Home invasion, strangling suspect held on six-figure bond

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man’s bond was set at a six-figure amount after a two-month search to find him.

Investigators caught Todd McGee on May 23 in Atlanta, the News-Gazette reports, over a month after when charges accuse him of breaking into a Cerro Gordo home and trying to strangle his estranged wife on April 3. He’s charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.

The newspaper says that charge, a Class X, felony could mean up to 30 years in prison for McGee. The battery charge could carry another 14 years behind bars because of past convictions for burglary.

His bond is $200,000 in the Piatt County Jail.

The News-Gazette reports McGee also faces counts for violating an order of protection and domestic battery in a second Piatt County case, along with residential burglary and stolen vehicle possession charges in Macon County. The Macon County charges are related to his time on the run.

McGee will face a judge on June 18 for a preliminary hearing in Piatt County.