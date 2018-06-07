Teacher charged with taking bribes removed from class

PHILADELPHIA (WAND) – A teacher is accused of taking bribes from students for better grades.

Philadelphia Schools responded by removing Amanda Richardson from class after the accusations surfaced. She teaches humanities at Learning in New Contexts High School in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police and the Pennsylvania Inspector General are both aware of the situation, per a report from NBC 10 Philadelphia.

A district spokesman says leaders are cooperating with the investigation.

The teacher did not comment when NBC 10 reached out. The district has not said what was involved in the alleged bribes.