Murder-for-hire suspect enters not guilty plea

WHEATON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman charged with paying a company on the dark web to kill someone pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the woman 31-year-old Tina Jones paid someone to murder was married to a man she was having an affair with. She’s charged with spending more than $10,000 using Bitcoin. Woodridge police used a tip to start an investigation before Jones turned herself in this April.

Her bond is set at $250,000 in DuPage County.

Jones entered the plea to four counts of solicitation of murder for hire, another two counts of solicitation for murder and a new attempted first-degree murder charge.