Murder-for-hire suspect enters not guilty plea

Murder-for-hire suspect enters not guilty pleaPosted: Updated:
Transit bus bursts into flames with passengers on board
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Mass Transit District bus burst into flames Friday morning with passengers on board.
Decatur IHOP closes its doors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's IHOP restaurant has officially closed down.
Effingham swimming pool closed indefinitely
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The Kluthe Memorial Pool has no confirmed open date after three water leaks were confirmed Wednesday.
Migrant workers to take on jobs, live in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Thousands of migrant workers are expected to pour into Champaign County for summer work.
Homeowners find man hiding in their basement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - We all hear things go bump in the night every now and then, but a Springfield homeowner found someone hiding inside his house when he went to investigate noises.
Teacher charged with taking bribes removed from class
PHILADELPHIA (WAND) – A teacher is accused of taking bribes from students for better grades.
Police: Gas poured on floor, items stolen in burglary
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man poured gas on a woman’s floor and destroyed her property, police say.
Police: Man sexually assaulted child over period of years
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Tolono man sexually assaulted a child.
Deputies: Man stole farm equipment, dirt bike
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies arrested a man connected to the theft of farm equipment and a dirt bike.
Couple charged after admitting to getting drugs in mail
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A couple is facing charges after they admitted they were getting drugs in the mail and selling drugs locally.
Friday Morning Forecast
After Coffee Deal: Simply Rooted
Scovill Zoo offers free admission on Thursdays
Home invasion, strangling suspect held on six-figure bond
Woman and children testify about beating that led to man's death
Jacob Maton breaks school record; brother Nick an All-Star
Springfield comic book store hosts writers, artist network event
Former coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen due in court
Thursday Evening Forecast
-
