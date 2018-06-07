Keep your cool at Springfield cooling centers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A number of cooling stations are available for people to use in Springfield this summer.

The city has designated over a dozen businesses as places for people to stay cool from the heat. They include Walmart stores, the White Oaks Mall, the Sangamon County Jail lobby and other locations.

These businesses will serve as cooling centers during regular business hours.

A full list of locations can be seen in the PDF below.