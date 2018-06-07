Jacob Maton breaks school record; brother Nick an All-Star

Glenwood RHP Jacob Maton is one of the top prospects in Illinois in the class of 2018. He's committed to Coastal Carolina and was drafted by the Mariners in the 39th round this week.

CHATHAM -- The Glenwood Titans may have fallen one game short of State, but ace pitcher Jacob Maton's legacy is far from fading.



The Coastal Carolina recruit locked in a 1.08 career ERA, which broke another Maton's program record: Phil Maton (1.24), who now pitches for the San Diego Padres. He then was drafted in the 39th round by the Seattle Mariners.



He isn't the only Maton who will have bragging rights at Sunday night dinner, either: former Lincoln Land shortstop Nick Maton was named to the Class A South Atlantic League's All-Star game after hitting .267 and winning the Phillies organization's minor league defender of the month award.



[For a full recap of the Maton family's reach, visit WAND's coverage from earlier this season.]