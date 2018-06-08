Manny Green signs with MacMurray

Manny Green signs with MacMurray College's basketball program on Thursday morning at St. Teresa High School.

DECATUR -- MacMurray's basketball program added to its distinct "217" flavor on Thursday morning when St. Teresa guard Manny Green signed with the Highlanders.

The Friday Frenzy star known as "Big Moment" Green will join other local stars like Clinton's Peyton McCubbin and Mt. Pulaski's Gezus Oliver in Jacksonville, along with several others from the WAND viewing area.

