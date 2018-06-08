Decatur Starbucks to close for remodel

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Starbucks will shut down for two weeks to undergo remodeling.

The Starbucks at 255 W. Mound Rd. in Mound Center will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday June 16 to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 30.

The coffeehouse will be getting new details and colors and be made to look like the recently opened Starbucks in Mattoon.

Employees will be moved to other stores in the area so they do not lose out on hours during the remodel.

Additionally, a new Starbucks is coming to Decatur in November.

That store will be at 1910 S. Mount Zion Rd. in front of Rural King.