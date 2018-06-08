Scotty's Brewhouse coming to Mattoon mall

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A new brewhouse is coming to Mattoon.

Scotty's Brewhouse will open this fall in the Cross County Mall.

The Indiana-based craft beer sports bar is known for unique burgers, fried pickles, and $4 craft beer pints.

This will be the second Scotty’s in Illinois. The other is located in Champaign.

The brewhouse coming is part of Rural King’s efforts to revitalize the mall.

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. to serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.

There will be seating for more than 200 customers, and there will be 40 televisions broadcasting national and local sports.

Gluten sensitive dishes and vegetarian options will be available.

Scotty’s will reportedly offer more than 100 part time and full time jobs. Employment Applications can now be submitted HERE.