Effingham swimming pool closed indefinitely

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The Kluthe Memorial Pool has no confirmed open date after three water leaks were confirmed Wednesday.

Two leaks were found in piping under the concrete deck and another was found under the leisure pool.

Crews will have to cut through the concrete to repair the leaks.

The biggest leak is right in the middle of the pool.

Leaks were first detected on May 21, and the pool’s traditional opening on Memorial Day weekend was postponed.

The pool had already been filled for opening when the leaks were discovered.

Up to eight inches of water a day was being lost due to the leaks.

Pool passes already purchased will be reimbursed, as will reservations for pool parties.

There is no estimated date on when work could be completed or when the pool could open.