Decatur Salvation Army corps officers moving to Michigan

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The corps officers for the Decatur Salvation Army are relocating to Michigan.

Major Wes and Susan Dalberg have been the Decatur corps officers for the past six years.

They will leave for Michigan later this month to take over corps leadership in Port Huron.

A “Farewell Sunday” with a 10:45 a.m. worship service will be held June 24 at The Salvation Army at 229 W. Main St.

The community is invited to attend.