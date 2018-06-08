Two men arrested on meth charges in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Mattoon.

24-year-old Myles Hensley and 46-year-old Phillip Hensley are both charged with possession of methamphetamine.

They were arrested Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at Marshall Ave. near Lane Acres.

Police stopped a vehicle they were driving in and found Myles was driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Officers said both Myles and Phillip had meth on them when they were stopped.

Myles is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

That charge stems from a May 30 investigation.

Officers claim he sold a vehicle, leaving his loaded handgun behind inside it.

During an interview on Thursday, police said Myles admitted to having been in possession of the gun and accidentally leaving it inside the vehicle he sold.

Myles and Phillip were both taken to the Coles County Jail.