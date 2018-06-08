Woman wanted in Collinsville captured by Mattoon Police

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Fairview Heights woman wanted out of Collinsville has been captured by Mattoon Police.

33-year-old Kelli Johnson was wanted by Collinsville Police on an active warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

She was arrested Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oklahoma in Mattoon.

Johnson was taken to the Coles County Jail.