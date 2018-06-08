Decatur to host large item cleanup days

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is hosting cleanup days for you to get rid of large items.

Macon Zero will help haul things away if you don't have a truck. If you have a truck, they are looking for volunteers to help.

No electronics, appliances, paint, or yard waste will be accepted.

Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, and household items. A limited number of tires will also be accepted.

The events will be held on June 19, Sept. 12, and Oct. 11, all at 2 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center.