Danville police looking for armed robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police need your help to find the person who robbed a Casey's gas station.

The gas station in the 2100 block of East Main St. was robbed at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. Friday.

An employee told police the suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a mask over his face.

The suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from the register.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot before getting into a white van. The van was last seen driving northbound on Illinois St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 431-2250.