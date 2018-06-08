Local hospitals train staff on dealing with workplace violence

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Area hospitals are joining together to help end violence in the workplace.

Both Carle and OSF HealthCare employees have undergone training on how to handle violence in the workplace.

Officials said those in the health care industry are at an increased risk of violence, due to people coming to hospitals and clinics impaired by drugs and alcohol, those with mental health issues, or those who are impatient for immediate care.

Carle is in the process of placing "Stop the Bleed" kits in all of its facilities. These kits have supplies to quickly stop bleeding in the case of an emergency. They are designed to be used by anyone, not just medical personnel.

OSF HealthCare said their employees undergo training every year on workplace violence and are trained on how to de-escalate bad situations.

Further training will be provided for Carle employees who work in high-risk positions.