Statewide concussion protocols bill on Governor's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that would set standardized protocols for when and how a student should return to a sport after a concussion is now on Governor Bruce Rauner's desk.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate in April and the House in May.

The Governor has not yet said whether he plans on signing the bill.

If it did become law, the Illinois State Board of Education would have specific rules on how to accommodate a student who has suffered a concussion during a school athletic activity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health would be tasked with coming up with educational brochures on concussions, listing warning signs, and generally educating the public.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 4 million sports-related concussions are reported every year in the U.S.