Homeowners find man hiding in their basement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - We all hear things go bump in the night every now and then, but a Springfield homeowner found someone hiding inside his house when he went to investigate noises.

Police were called to the house in the 2900 block of Sherborn for a home invasion around 7:45 Thursday evening.

The victims told officers they heard noises from the basement.

When they went to look, they found a man hiding there.

One of the victims struggles with the man, but he was able to break free and run away.

If you have any information or may have seen someone running from that area, call police at 788-8311.