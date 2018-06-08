4th Annual Glow Run this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 4th annual Glow Run for Charity 5K is this weekend in Decatur.

The race is hosted by the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union.

This year, the race is benefiting Macon County CASA.

The race will be June 9 at 8 p.m. at Forsyth Park's Main Pavilion.

You had to register by June 1 to be guaranteed a t-shirt and glow gear.

The entry fee is $25.