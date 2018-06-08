Ribbon cutting to be held for new Penguin Building at Springfield zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Henson Robinson Zoo will unveil its new Penguin Building this weekend.

A ribbon cutting for the building will be held Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

Two years of planning and nine months of building went into the exhibit.

It will nearly triple the indoor space available for the penguins.

Guest viewing has also been increased with over 20 feet of glass to the penguins’ indoor pool.

The Park District set aside $400,000 for the project and it came in under budget at $337,256.56.