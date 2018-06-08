Police: Man sexually assaulted child over period of years

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Tolono man sexually assaulted a child.

Champaign police arrested Dusten Jenkins, 34, Thursday in Kankakee after allegations surfaced of inappropriate touching. The News-Gazette reports a forensic interview of the child, who is under 13 years old, and evidence collected by police led officers to Jenkins’ arrest.

Jenkins is charged with two predatory criminal sexual assault of a child counts and another for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The paper says the suspected abuse occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Investigators say Jenkins told the child she could get into trouble if she told anyone about what he did. The girl told a counselor what was happening several weeks ago.

Jenkins could face up to 120 years in prison if he’s found guilty.