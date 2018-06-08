Decatur IHOP closes its doors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's IHOP restaurant has officially closed down.

WAND-TV confirmed the closure in a conversation with IHOP customer relations on Friday. That department could not provide any other information about why the franchise restaurant closed its doors.

The station has emailed, called and sent a text message to a corporate representative in an effort to learn more.

This developing story will be updated as the station finds out details.