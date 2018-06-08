Davis: Bill will improve vets access to healthcare

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis says the new VA Missions Act will help provide better access to healthcare for veterans.

The VA Missions Act of 2018 was signed into law on Wednesday by President Trump. It passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support.

“Every decision they make has to focus on getting better access and quicker access to treatments for our veterans,” Davis told WAND News concerning VA care. “We want to ensure the VA focuses on patients. Focuses on healthcare.”

The legislation provides for a major overhaul of the VA and the Veterans Choice program. A key component is expanding access to VA funded care in the private sector.

“Our veterans can go to places like DMH (Decatur Memorial Hospital), or St. Mary’s, or Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, or St. John’s,” Davis stated. “Or even to our local hospitals like our critical access hospitals in Taylorville.”

A recent GAO report shows many veterans are waiting up to 70 days just to obtain an appointment at a VA facility.