Foot chase ends in shooting suspect's arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Detectives arrested a suspect Friday after a shooting that happened in May.

Police say Kaderiodis Harris, 21, shot a female minor in the leg on May 25. The victim was standing in the 1700 block of South 9th Street with friends at the time.

Officers say Harris ran from detectives when they spotted him at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Ledlie Ave. Investigators took her into custody after a foot chase. They had a warrant for his arrest.

Harris is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond is set at $500,000 in Sangamon County.

Police want anyone with information on the shooting to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.