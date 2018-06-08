A start of new beginnings

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Friday was a day to celebrate and a day to reflect.

Five people graduated from the Problem-Solving Court in Christian County on Friday afternoon. Dozens of community members, family, friends and law enforcement joined at Davis Memorial Church in Taylorville to celebrate the new beginning for five people who are fighting their drug addiction disease.

Many local law enforcement officers and officials stood by the graduates as they gave them wisdom into their future.

For one graduate, Kody Walters, this was the day of hope. She was so excited and happy to celebrate two years sober with her friends and family by her side.

Dozens of former graduates saw their cases dismissed on Friday afternoon. One man who went through the program plans to re-marry his wife, who divorced him when he was addicted to drugs.