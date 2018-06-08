Police: Woman drove two stolen cars

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a woman who they say was driving stolen cars.

A sworn statement from officers says they found the cars parked at two addresses in the 1000 block of West Tuttle St. A woman called police to one of those homes and told them there was a stolen car parked in her driveway.

The cars were a white Toyota Avalon and a Dodge pickup truck. Police say they discovered the Dodge, which had no registration, was from Shelby County.

Police arrested Danielle Willoughby, 30, in the same neighborhood. Officers say she admitted to them that she at one point was behind the wheel of both cars, adding that she suspected the Dodge might be stolen when she drove it.

Willoughby is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle. She is behind bars in Macon County.