Committee of women to find resigned director's replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A committee of women is in charge of choosing the next Illinois Democratic executive director.

Party Chairman Michael Madigan announced the creation of the group Friday. They’ll make the decision after Timothy Mapes resigned Wednesday in response to alleged lewd comments and complaints about how sexual harassment issues were handled in the Illinois House. Mapes served as Madigan’s chief of staff.

The 18-person Democratic State Central Committee “recognize(s) the need for a better culture in Illinois”, Madigan said, adding that they’re committed to the party’s success.

State Rep. Juliana Stratton of Chicago, Sen. Iris Martinez of Chicago, Jayne Mazzotti of Taylorville, former Chicago Sen. Carol Ronen and Cook County Record of Deeds Karen Yarbrough and chairwomen.