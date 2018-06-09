History-making Mt. Zion falls in 3A semifinals at State

EAST PEORIA -- Head coach Greg Blakey and the red-hot Braves seemingly brought half of Mt. Zion with them to the EastSide Centre for the Class 3A semifinals on Friday. The fan support comes on the heels of a historic season, one in which the program is making its first-ever trip to the state tournament.



On Friday, the Braves climbed within one run but fell 3-2 to talent-rich Montini, setting up a 10 a.m. third place game with Providence Catholic on Saturday morning.