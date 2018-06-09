Car crash injures three in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash injuring 3 people occurred Saturday morning around 9:15 A.M.

According to authorities: while headed eastbound on Interstate 70 driving at 90 MPH a 38 year-old female from Bentonville, AR fell asleep and lost control of her vehicle. She went off the left side of the South roadway, striking the guardrail, rolling over and coming to a rest facing west bound.

The driver was charged with improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, driving while suspended, and another male passenger was charged with failure to wear a seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All occupants of the crash were transported to St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham.