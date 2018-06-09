Decatur Municipal Band performances Saturday and Sunday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Municipal Band has performances coming up on June 10 and 11.

The performance on Sunday is at Fairview Park at 6 P.M. and the Monday night performance is at Central Park at 7 P.M.

Here is a full list of concert performances for the season:

June 10 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

June 11 - Central Park, 7 pm

June 17 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

June 18 - Central Park, 7 pm

June 20 - TBA, 7 pm

June 24 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

June 25 - Central Park, 7 pm

July 1 - Life Foursquare Church, 7:30 pm

July 2 - Central Park, 7 pm

July 8 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

July 9 - Central Park, 7 pm

July 15 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

July 16 - Central Park, 7 pm

July 18 - Millikin Quad, 7 pm

July 22 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

July 23 - Central Park, 7 pm

July 29 - Fairview Park, 6 pm

July 30 - Central Park, 7 pm

August 4 - Decatur Celebration Parade, 10 am

August 4 - Central Park Concert, 12 pm

August 6 - Central Park, 7 pm

August 13 - Central Park, 7 pm

August 15 - Hickory Point Golf Course, 7 pm

August 20 - Central Park, 7 pm

August 27 - Central Park, 7 pm

October 9 - Fall Concert at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 7:30 pm