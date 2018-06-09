Memorial held to honor Yingying Zhang

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-- June 9 marks the one-year anniversary since the disappearance of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang, A Chinese Scholar who was attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The community gathered at the Illini Union to commemorate her life and not only remind the public of the original incident that occurred on June 9, 2017, but to remind the people of all the joy she as spread and love shared to her loved ones.

“We thought it was only going to be Chinese scholars from U of I that were going to attended today but as you can see, a lot of faculty and other students from different races came today to honor her and that means a lot to us. Ying was a close colleague of mine and I’ll always remember her curiosity for the world” says, U of I Colleague.

The scholars planted a garden on campus on her behalf and ask everyone to make a small prayer whenever they get the chance.

Ying’s family will continue to seek justice and have hope that they will soon find their daughter.