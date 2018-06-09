Illinois Fire Service Institute hosts 94th Annual Fire College

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) -The Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) is hosting the 94th Annual Fire College from Friday through Sunday. Sunday will be the last day the instructors are teaching; students will be receiving hands-on training.

Over 400 responders from across the state and country were selected to choose from over 22 courses for fire training.



Not only do students get the opportunity to learn, but NBC drama Chicago Fire was also there to train and learn about the hard work first-responders to on a daily basis.

The Illinois Fire Service Institute is the most well recognized training program in the United States and every year it keeps getting bigger. As of now, the program is offered to all college students at a very affordable price.