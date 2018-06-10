Same home catches fire 7-days after deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The home that was the scene of a deadly shooting last week caught fire Sunday morning.

The Decatur Fire Department told WAND News the fire is suspicious and the arson investigator is currently investigating.

Fire crews were called out just before 9 a.m. to 447 East Stuart Street, when they arrived on scene part of the home was on fire and heavy smoke was showing.

This is the same home WAND News was at last Sunday, June 3rd for the shooting death of 35-year-old Bernard Norvell.

Decatur police and fire continue to investigate. No arrests have been made for the fire or the deadly shooting.