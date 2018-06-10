Names of two killed in Bloomington shooting released

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – The names of two people killed in a Bloomington shooting have been released.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning Bloomington Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 1200 Block of Orchard Street in Bloomington.

According to officials, when officers arrive they discovered two victims, one male and one female, who had been found dead on the scene. Two other victims who suffered gunshot wounds were rushed to area hospitals where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victims who were killed were identified as 20-year-old Taneshiea Brown and 18-year-old Steven Alexander, Jr.

If you have any information, police are asking you to contact Detective Paul Swanlund, 309-434-2373, or Detective Steve Fanelli, 309-434-2457. If you wish to remain anonymous, you are encouraged to contact the McLean County Crimestoppers at 309-828-1111.