Severe storm ravages central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A severe storm caused damage to multiple homes Sunday in Champaign.

The homes were located on Windsor Rd. in the Copper Ridge Neighborhood. As many as 12 homes suffered siding and roof damage. At least two homes sustained severe damage to their roof.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to provide support to these families. Most homes in the neighborhood are without power.

Police and fire departments were on the scene.

Windsor Road was shut down while police and fire department worked, but the road has now reopened.

There is no estimated damage costs at this point.