EAST PEORIA -- Mt. Zion came up short in the 3A third place game, losing a wild slugfest 16-15 to Providence Catholic in 8 innings.

The Braves have nothing to hang their heads about though, as they bring home the program's first ever state trophy.

Most of the squad will be back next year too, with only one regular starter (Camryn Skundberg) graduating.

Mt. Zion finishes the season 30-9.