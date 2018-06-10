UFC fighter get a shape-up at local barber shop

Posted: Updated:
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lockhart's barber shop had a special visitor on Friday.
UFC fighter Yoel Romero went to Lockhart's to get a shape up before his pay per view fight, UFC 225, in Chicago. Brandon Lockhart had the honor himself of trimming up Romero. 
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps