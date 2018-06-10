Structure fire in Charleston damages business

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Sunday around 5:30 P.M. Crews found heavy smoke rolling from the building when they arrived. The building contained Hidden Treasures Resale and had an auto storage in the rear of the building. Fire fighters raised to priority of the fire to a second alarm, bringing addition personnel and equipment to the scene.

The fire Department found the source of the flame in the center of the building and quickly extinguished it. The auto storage sustained only smoke damage, while the business sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported and fire fighters left the scene at 8:05 P.M. The fire is currently under investigation. The Charleston Fire Department had assistance from Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, City of Charleston Building Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Ameren CIPS.