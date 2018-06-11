CWLP working to restore power on west side

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City, Water, Light and Power crews are working to restore power to over 1,500 customers.

Power outages are affecting customers on the west side of Springfield. The customers are just north of Hope Church and from Old Jackson Road to Iles Avenue between S. Koke Mile Road and Lenhart Road.

Power will be restored as quickly as possible. Due to the recent storms there are many trees on the lines that have caused the outage. Crews are working to clear the treas to get to the lines.

Customers can view and track their electric service status from the new outage map, available from the Outage Center link at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/. More information and updates on repair status may be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_.