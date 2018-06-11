Man arrested, new details released after Dalton City hostage situation

DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about a hostage situation in Dalton City Monday.

60-year-old Albert Kimber faces preliminary charges of home invasion, unlawful restraint, and armed violence.

Police were called to #130 Route 128 just before 6 a.m. for a criminal trespass/domestic violence call.

Officers learned a man had been trying to get inside, and a gun had been fired twice after he made it in.

Dispatch told deputies a scuffle was occurring in the front part of the home.

Deputies told Kimber to drop the weapon.

They said he fled further into the home, and a woman was able to run outside.

However, she told police a male friend was still inside the house with Kimber.

The Illinois State Police Hostage Negotiation Team and Sullivan Police also responded.

During negotiations, another round was fired inside the house, but the male hostage was ultimately released.

Kimber surrendered and was taken into custody just after 11 a.m.

He is being held at the Moultrie County Detention Center.

The investigation is still underway.