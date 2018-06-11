Police surround area in Dalton City

DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on scene in Dalton City on Monday.

WAND News saw several police cars near Andrews and Rt. 128 in Dalton City around 7 a.m.

Police couldn't share any details about their investigation. Illinois State Police, Moultrie County Sheriff's Office and the Sullivan Police Department wall responded.

Neighbors say they saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance.

A suspect was taken into custody just before 12 p.m.

WAND News has made multiple calls for additional details, but officials say they have nothing to release at this time.