Police looking for shooter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police need your help finding the person who shot a man Friday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Falcon Dr. in Rantoul for a call of an armed person.

On their way to the call, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several shots had been fired into an apartment where the victim had been.

A woman and juvenile who were also inside the apartment were not injured.

Two vehicles had also been struck by bullets.

Witnesses saw a man running from the area on foot and then getting into a light-colored four-door vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.