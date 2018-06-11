Police: Man sold cocaine to "supplement his income"

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was arrested and accused of planning to sell cocaine.

25-year-old Curtis Harris was arrested Friday morning in the 500 block of Lynn St.

A court authorized search of his home led police to find ten grams of cocaine, scales, and packaging materials.

Authorities had gotten a search warrant after they said they learned about previous cocaine sales happening there.

Police said Harris admitted to selling cocaine to supplement his income for the last eight months.

Harris was released Saturday after posting bond.

He is expected to be charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.