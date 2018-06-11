Motorcyclist dies after Cooks Mill crash

COOKS MILLS, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man died after crashing on his motorcycle Saturday. 

Emergency crews were called to a curve just east of Cooks Mill around 5 p.m.

41-year-old Joshua Kapper died after his motorcycle went off the road at the curve leading into County Road 1400N.

The accident is currently under investigation.

