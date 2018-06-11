Urbana City Council to vote on dockless bike sharing

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council is set to vote on whether to allow dockless bike sharing in town.

That vote on the agreement between Urbana, Champaign, and the University of Illinois should come Monday night.

Dockless-bike-sharing companies would have to follow a set of regulations if the council approves them.

Those regulations are companies would use a mobile app to let riders locate, unlock, and pay for bikes, have bikes equipped with GPS, have company phone numbers displayed on the bikes, and employees available to come unlock bikes as needed.

These companies provide rental bikes. Riders park the bikes at certain docking stations around town.

Each company would be allowed to have no more than 500 bikes. That number could be increased with local government approval.