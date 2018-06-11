IHOP reveals what "B" stands for in IHOb name change

(WAND) - The internet has been buzzing since the International House of Pancakes announced it would be changing its name.

IHOP revealed the name could be changed to IHOb, but did not share what the b stands for.

Some had speculated it would stand for "breakfast."

Monday, the restaurant formerly known as IHOP revealed its new name will be the International House of Burgers.

What do you think of the change?