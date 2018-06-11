Illinois State Fair Wine Competition underway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois State Fair Wine Competition is currently underway.

The Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Alliance and the Illinois Department of Agriculture will be evaluating commercially-made wines and home-crafted wines June 11-13 at the Workforce Careers Center on the Lincoln Land Community College campus.

This year's competition features categories like fruit wines to American varieties to traditional varieties.

Judges will do a blind taste test of each wine using a 20-point score card, assigning points for color, aroma, palate, finish, and overall impression.

All the gold-medal winning wines will be considered for top awards, including Best of Show and Governor's Cup trophies for Illinois-grown red, white, rosé, fruit, and dessert/sparkling wines.

Illinois has over 105 wineries and produces more than 660,000 gallons of wine every year.

That results in an impact of more than $692 million on the Illinois economy.