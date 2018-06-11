Top Illinois Books chosen by online voters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois voters have chosen the top books as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.

"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" was written in Chicago and was chosen as the top book.

The Illinois Top 200 project lets Illinoisans vote every two weeks on different categories.

Voting in the next category, top authors, is underway. You can vote by clicking HERE.

Here are the rest of the top 10 books chosen:

2. "The Jungle"

3. "The Devil in the White City"

4. "Spoon River Anthology"

5. "Native Son"

6. "Dandelion Wine"

7. "Boss: Richard J. Daley of Chicago"

8. "The House on Mango Street"

9. "From Here to Eternity"

10. "'The Good War'"